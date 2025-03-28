General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina’s Revenge Plan End in Disaster?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, March 28, 2025: A Mistaken Sabotage and Secrets Unravel in Port Charles.
The drama intensifies on General Hospital as Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) sets her sights on revenge but ends up making a grave mistake. Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) fights to clear his name, and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) issues a cryptic warning. With secrets, sabotage, and shocking revelations, Port Charles is set for an explosive episode.
Drew senses that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has turned Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) against him, prompting him to plead his case and change Kai’s perspective. At GH, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) informs Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) that Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) fully supports her stance against Drew and the ongoing Quartermaine crypt drama.
As tensions rise, Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove) prepares to demolish the Quartermaine crypt following Drew’s orders. Despite Ezra’s insistence that nothing can stop it, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) takes drastic action to prove him wrong.
Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) finds herself reflecting on the past, confronting regrets, and contemplating her future. At Charlie’s Pub, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) updates Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) about his weekend with Elizabeth. Lulu expresses concerns that their rekindled romance is moving too fast, leaving Lucky wondering if his sister disapproves of his decisions.
Elsewhere, Sasha warns someone to keep quiet about what they saw, possibly related to Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) payments or a hidden paternity secret she’s desperately protecting.
In a heated confrontation at Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) apartment, Kristina and Ava trade threats. Determined to stop Ava, Kristina takes drastic action—but her vengeance backfires. Mistaking Ric Lansing’s (Rick Hearst) car for Ava’s, Kristina unknowingly sabotages the wrong vehicle. The situation takes a dangerous turn when Elizabeth ends up as an unsuspecting passenger in Ric’s car.
As the fallout from Kristina’s misstep unfolds, Lucky is horrified by the consequences of her actions. With secrets unraveling and tensions running high, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss the explosive drama ahead.