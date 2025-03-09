Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Mid-Season Release Schedule: Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect And More

The avid lovers of Grey's Anatomy must be rejoicing now, since the second part of season 21 premiered on March 6, 2025, at 10 p.m. across all United States time zones. But in case you are wondering about the show’s release schedule, dont worry as you are at the right place!

Before we dive into details, it is essential to note that season 21’s previous part originally premiered last year in the fall, which consisted of 8 episodes, leaving the viewers in anticipation to know what will unfold in the next part.

For the unversed, the previous part of S21 ended with Jo Wilson getting shot after an armed store robbery while in labor. As per the reports, the second part will show what happened after the horrific incident and much more added to that.

According to Just Watch and Wikipedia, as far as the mid-season of Grey’s Anatomy’s season 21 schedule goes, check it out below:

March 6, 2025. S21 Episode 9: Hit The Floor

March 13, 2025. S21 Episode 10: Jump (For My Love)

March 20, 2025. S21 Episode 11: I Still Haven't Found What I Am Looking For

March 27, 2025. S21 Episode 12: Ridin’ Solo

April 3, 2025. S21 Episode 13: Don’t You(Forget About Me)

April 10, 2025. S21 Episode 14: Love In The Ice Age

April 17, 2025. S21 Episode 15: Bust Your Windows

April 24, 2025. S21 Episode 16:Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone

May 1, 2025. S21 Episode 17: Love You Like A Love Song

May 8, 2025. S21 Episode 18: Sea Of Love

The audience can catch the episodes of the above-mentioned show on ABC. If the viewers miss catching it, they can stream the episode the next day on Hulu.

The audience can also catch the previous seasons on Hulu and Netflix. Netflix typically uploads the next season of the show after it has been finished, and the same may occur with the latest season as well, per USA Today.