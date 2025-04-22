Hailey Bieber Gently Protects Justin Bieber's Younger Brother Jaxon During Coachella Smoking Moment; Here's How

Hailey Bieber recently walked Justin Bieber's younger brother away from the Baby singer as he smoked marijuana at Coachella 2025. The model gently shepherded 15-year-old Jaxon away from the scene of chaos.

A viral clip, which went viral on X, depicted Justin, 31, dancing half-dressed and puffing what looked like marijuana with his younger brother standing close by. When the pop star moved in closer to Jaxon, Hailey, 28, stepped in lightly.

Advertisement

Stepping in with her hands on Jaxon's back, Hailey ushered him gently away from the situation. Jaxon wandered off by himself after that, and Justin stuck around with his friends, dancing along. As the substance that Justin was smoking isn't officially stated, though, recreational use of marijuana is allowed in California.

The video comes after previous videos of the Sorry singer at the festival, which raised questions over his health. Despite increasing buzz on social media, fans were coming to Justin's defense, saying he appeared happy to be there. Others were, however, concerned over his new look and state of being.

Bieber's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, had earlier denied reports that the star was indulging in hard drugs. The Grammy-winning artist, the rep added, is preoccupied with being a father, music, and marriage to Hailey.

A source told TMZ that Justin has made huge personal transformations in the last year and finds constant negative stories regarding his health 'tiring and damaging,' particularly amidst continued speculation over his mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement

The source said, "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," adding that the pop sensation is focused on "actively parenting his newborn son" while preparing to release new music. Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in 2024.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Reveals Ovarian Cysts Diagnosis Amid Raising Son Jack Blues With Justin Bieber: 'I'm Right There...'