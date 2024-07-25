Iggy Azalea Reveals She's 'Very Much a Single Mother' to Her 4-Year-Old Son

Australian rapper, songwriter, and model Iggy Azalea says she’s handling parenting her son, Onyx, all by herself. On Sony Music Entertainment’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, she told Jesse Tyler Ferguson that she’s “very much a single mother” and not co-parenting with her ex, Playboi Carti, adding that it’s a 24/7 job.

Later in the podcast, Azalea mentioned that having her son made her want to slow down and focus on being present.

Iggy Azalea focuses on spending time with her son, inspired by her mother

Iggy Azalea no longer wants to travel constantly. Instead, she wants to take her son to school and create lasting memories with him, which she feels is very important. She credits her success to her mother, who spent a lot of time with her and boosted her confidence. Azalea wants to provide the same support and guidance for her 4-year-old son.

Iggy Azalea says it’s her job as a parent to be involved and engaged. After touring for two years with her son on a bus, she feels it was time for that to end.

Iggy Azalea celebrates son Onyx’s birthday with bluey-themed pool party

In April, Iggy Azalea posted photos from her son’s Bluey-themed pool party on Instagram. The images show her resting with Onyx, him on a tiger float in Bluey trunks, and Azalea celebrating with friends. She raised a drink and wished Onyx a happy birthday.

Advertisement

Iggy Azalea credits her mother for her success and wants to have the same positive impact on her son. She shared with Tyler Ferguson that her mother’s encouragement made her feel exceptional in various ways.

Azalea has previously suggested that her ex, Playboi Carti, plays a minimal role in their son’s life. In December 2023, she implied Carti was an absent father after a fan shared a video of him with their son, commenting sarcastically on the compilation. Azalea and Carti, who dated in 2018, split shortly after their son’s birth and have not been publicly linked ever since. However, Azalea was briefly rumored to be with Tory Lanez in 2022.

ALSO READ: Was Doja Cat's X Account Hacked? Iggy Azalea Diss Controversy Explored