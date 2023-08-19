'I'm possibly a serial dater': What does Doja Cat have to say about romancing alleged harasser and racist J Cyrus? Find out

Doja Cat has always been a controversial celebrity but in the past few months, the singer has received massive backlash for more than one reason. The 27-year-old rapper lost more than 500k followers on Instagram after taking her fans for granted. She was also called out for dating J Cyrus, a comedian with harassment, grooming, and misconduct allegations against him. If that wasn't enough, several of his racist tweets have also emerged.

While fans were disappointed when Doja did not pay any heed to their questions and kept dating J Cyrus, this led to her being the subject of even more flak and online criticism. The songwriter, who is expected to release her next album soon, has opened up about love, growth, relationships, commitment, and romancing the controversial man.

What does Doja Cat have to say about romancing racist J Cyrus?

During a conversation with Harpers Bazaar, Doja revealed," I love love. I'm possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit." She proceeded to talk about her present relationship status and thoughts on love. "But right now I'm in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before."

Doja added, "I think I've evolved. I'm learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don't feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own." Meanwhile, the singer lost more than 500k followers after she made fun of her own fans and said that she did not love them. She has also been changing her musical focus from pop to rap. her previous albums featured sparkly bops but her next has more variety.

Doja Cat and J Cyrus relationship and controversy

Meanwhile, Doja and Cyrus sparked dating rumors when they were spotted vacationing on a yacht in Los Cabos, Mexico. Paparazzi pictures from the trip featured them making out but neither of them confirmed anything publicly. Fans were left furious when they found out and were even more irked about Doja being unbothered about the countless allegations against her rumored boyfriend. Cyrus has been accused by multiple women over the years.

He has been accused of sexual misconduct, grooming, and harassment, amongst other things. When the number of people calling Doja out for being complacent grew in number, she slammed them and said, "I DON’T GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE H*ES HAHA!"

