Inside Out 2 Heading For Digital Release After Successful Theatrical Run With A Few Exclusive Additions: DEETS

Embrace yourself to feel the emotions on your TV screens. Inside Out 2 just got its digital release date. Well, that is not the only great news for Pixar fanatics, as the digital release is even set to include a few new surprises for the film's die-hard fans.

As per a report by PEOPLE magazine, Inside Out 2 is set to be released digitally on August 20, 2024. The report also states the movie will be then available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray as well as on DVD in the next month on September 10.

The exclusive report by the outlet further suggests that the bonus features included in the at-home release are a documentary, along with a 13-minute alternate opening.

The documentary will be about Pixar’s team developing the new emotions shown in the film such as Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy.

Along with that, the digital release will even include a feature that will show how the film’s pivotal scene that takes place in The Vault was brought together. Well, the surprises are still not done, as the new release will also include four deleted scenes, the outlet reported as per a press release.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and brings together a grand cast that includes Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, as well as the I, Tonya actor Paul Walter Hauser, portraying the characters of Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment, respectively.

Besides them, the film also includes Amy Poehler as Joy, then Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Anger played by Lewis Black, who are the returning cast members from the first film.

The movie turned out to be a major success, as soon as it premiered. The box office in June saw profits as Inside Out 2 crossed the $1 billion mark, worldwide within a few weeks from when it opened.

Inside Out 2 became the fastest animated movie to reach $1 billion as per the estimates by The Walt Disney Company. With that, the film also has become the highest-grossing project of 2024 so far. As of August the movie earned over $1.5 billion around the globe.

Inside Out 2 was released in movie theaters on June 14, 2024.