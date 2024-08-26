90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Patrick Mendes Shares His Take On Liz Woods And Big Ed's 'Complicated' Relationship

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After aired its season finale as part of the Tell All: No Limits segment on Sunday, August 25. The Season 8 episode, No Limits Part 5, undoubtedly exuded peak drama across multiple storylines, from Gino and Jasmine’s dead-end romance to Manuel’s shocking confession and an update on Angela and Michael’s relationship, all while the couples spent their last night after cohabitating for nearly a month.

90 Day co-star Patrick Mendes, 33, who takes the spotlight for his romance with wife Thais Ramone from Brazil, has offered his two cents on the complicated dynamic between exes Liz Woods and Big Ed.

During a confessional for the August 25 episode, the pro weightlifter-turned-reality-star said, “Ed and Liz are really complicated. And Liz, like, I don’t know, it’s just kind of scandalous if you ask me.”

Speaking from his experience of living with the former couple under one roof, Mendes shed light on Liz Woods’ “scandalous” antics saying she fooled around with both Jayson Hitch and Big Ed.

“One night, Jayson’s throwing her over his shoulder, and the next night, she’s holding hands with Ed,” the co-star disclosed, adding that Ed told him Liz apparently praised his skills in bed. Then again, the 90 Day house hardly believes Ed’s claims owing to his boastful nature.

The emotional mess that followed Liz and Ed’s breakup after he called off their wedding in April, has been a lot to sink in for the former couple while they share the screen in Tell All: No Limits. Pat Mendes decided to have a face-to-face with Ed and get a sense of clarity about their tumultuous relationship while hinting at their breakup.

Advertisement

He asked Ed about his complex post-breakup bond with Liz and whether the ex-couple was trying to give love a second chance. The former wrestler, who once trained for the Olympics, also morally policed Jayson as to why he was tolerating Liz’s outrageous acts, saying he’d be long done with her had he been in Jayson’s place. “It did seem like you were going for one more time for old-time’s sake type of thing,” Mendes told Ed in the episode, per TVInsider.

In Season 8 Episode 6, The Itsy Bitsy Liar, viewers witnessed a shocking and heartbreaking twist in Liz and Big Ed’s chemistry as the latter abruptly canceled their wedding after their PastaGate flight. He told TVInsider that he does not “regret” the decision, knowing way ahead—three months, to be precise—of the wedding that their relationship wasn’t going to work.

However, Ed, who works as a San Diego-based photographer, also confessed his admiration for Liz’s perseverance throughout their relationship and the 13 times they broke up before.

Advertisement

While Big Ed is convinced that the wedding “didn’t feel right," Liz, on the other hand, feels she never got closure or “the answers” for her ex’s sudden change of heart. The former couple preserves a shared love and concern for each other but does not necessarily feel the need to be romantically linked or resolve their knotty dynamic.

All episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Tell All: No Limits are now streaming on Hulu.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Episode 22 Tell-All Recap: Everything You Missed