Madonna Gives Tour of Her Massive Walk-In Closet to Fans; Says One Must Be Gay to Work in Fashion

Madonna gave fans a rare glimpse into her closet this week. She invited fashion influencer Lyas into her lavish walk-in closet at her New York City home. He filmed his entire experience with the pop icon and posted it on Instagram on May 8.

Wearing a striking white suit designed by Tom Ford and Haider Ackermann for the Met Gala, Madonna smoked a cigar while discussing the art of fashion with Lyas. The two shared thoughts on how the industry has changed over the years, with Madonna expressing nostalgia for the days when fashion was more culturally immersive.

“Those were the best [days]. They’ll never be like that again,” she said. “I felt really special going to a fashion show … I miss that deep dive into culture that used to be part of fashion shows. I don’t think people have the luxury to do that anymore.”

As the two toured the closet, viewers were treated to the sight of racks lined with high-end couture. When Lyas asked if it was “better to be gay to work in fashion,” Madonna responded with her signature wit, saying, “It’s a must. What are you talking about? If you’re not gay and you’re working in fashion, you need to become gay.”

Check out the video below!

Madonna recently made headlines for publicly celebrating the birthday of her rumored boyfriend, 29-year-old footballer Akeem Morris. The two were first linked in 2024.

In another heartfelt update, Madonna recently opened up about ending her decades-long feud with fellow music legend Elton John. The reconciliation happened backstage at Saturday Night Live in April, where Elton was performing.

“I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL, and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me,’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging," Madonna shared on Instagram.

Madonna even hinted that the two may collaborate musically, revealing that Elton has written a song just for her.

