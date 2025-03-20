Is Jennifer Lawrence Trying to Put An End to Second Baby Arrival Rumors? Actress Spotted on New York Date With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were seen enjoying a stroll in New York City on Wednesday, March 19. The Hunger Games actress and the art gallery director appeared happy as they walked in the sunny weather.

Jennifer Lawrence wore a bright blue sweater with navy pants, while Cooke Maroney matched her look with an unbuttoned navy jacket, a white T-shirt, and dark pants. This was their second public outing in recent days, following speculation that they recently welcomed their second child.

The couple, who married in 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in February 2022. In October 2024, it was confirmed that Jennifer was expecting again.

A source told the Daily Mail in February that "Jennifer is not having the baby this month" and that the child was due in early spring. However, with recent sightings, fans are speculating that she may have already given birth.

Jennifer has spoken openly about her experience as a mother. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she described the birth of her son Cy as life-changing. “It felt like my whole life had started over,” she said.

“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.” She also shared, “The euphoria of Cy is just, Jesus, it's impossible. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that.”

Advertisement

While adjusting to life as a mother of two, Jennifer is also preparing for her upcoming film, Die, My Love. The horror comedy, co-starring Robert Pattinson, is one of her latest projects.