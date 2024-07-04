‘It Does Kind Of Feel Full Circle’: Kevin Bacon Thrilled To Return To Horror Genre With Ti West's New Film MaXXXine

Kevin Bacon loves the horror genre!

The Footloose actor can be proclaimed as ‘scream king’ considering his long list of roles in horror films, including Tremors (1990), Hollow Man (2000), The Darkness (2016), You Should Have Left (2020) and many others. Bacon will make his return to the genre in Ti West's upcoming film MaXXXine and calls it a “full circle” moment.

Kevin Bacon is thrilled to return to horror genre in MaXXXine

MaXXXine is the third instalment of Ti West's horror franchise—after X and Pearl—featuring the ultimate scream queen, Mia Goth in the lead role. Bacon spoke to CBR about his role in the horror franchise and admitted that it felt like a “full circle” moment.

The seasoned actor revealed that he started in that genre, not because he was interested but simply because he needed a job. “I mean, literally, I was a waiter, and I wanted to do this movie – that was just because I had to,” he said.

However, he kept coming back to the genre and gained interest! “I like it! I like the genre – I'm a consumer of it – and also, I like the fact that it's life and death! I like the stakes. High stakes are something that's great for an actor," he said about filming horror movies.

MaXXXine also packed a nostalgic punch for Bacon, making it more exciting! The film—which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey and Lily Collins—is set in 1985, which was interesting for the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F actor because he lived in that era.

“I was there, in Hollywood, in that car that Maxine drives!” he said. “I was an East Coast person, so there is something really kind of, like, trippy about this whole experience,” Bacon added.

Elizabeth Debicki loved her role in MaXXXine

Debicki, who plays Elizabeth Bender, director of the film within the film, calls her character a “harder egg to crack.” The Crown actress told CBR that she loved her character for its complexity.

“I really just loved the role, and I understood that my piece of the story was to sort of protect and champion Mia [Goth] – you know, Maxine," she said. Debicki added that the character was a “source of good” in disguise, which viewers would understand by the end of the film.

“That felt like an important female-to-female relationship – one, in the genre, and two, in the film. So yeah – I just really enjoyed it!" she continued. She also gushed about working with co-star and film lead Mia Goth.

MaXXXine is currently running in theaters.

