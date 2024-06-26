EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Shares Fun Memory From Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set; 'It Made Me Laugh'

In an exclusive segment with Pinkvilla, Hollywood star Kevin Bacon revealed his most fun memory from the sets of Beverly Hills Cop 4. The Footloose actor remembered laughing with co-star Eddie Murphy while he waited for the crew to set up his scene. Bacon shared that with Murphy, it wasn’t even a whole set up of laughter, rather just one story that Murphy shared with the actor, which made the duo crack up on set.

What did Kevin Bacon say about his fun memory on the sets of Beverly Hills?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kevin Bacon shared that while filming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy came over to the X-Men actor to hang out while a shot was being prepared by the crew members on the sets. Speaking of a fun memory, Bacon said, “It wasn’t really a funny thing but just one moment, standing around, waiting for them to set up. And Eddie was recalling some funny story to me from his life that took place in the 80s.”

The Leave the World Behind star further added, “I don’t know he (Eddie Murphy) was making me laugh, making me laugh a lot and we had to get back on and start rolling again.”

In the earlier segment of the interview, the actor also revealed the most challenging roles of his life, including the 1995 film, Murder in the First. The actor recalled that playing the role left him miserable, as “every day I was either covered with bugs or had rats chewing on my legs, or I was naked, covered in dirt, stuck in a cell. It was hard.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Talks About The Most Challenging Role Of His Career; 'It Was Hard'

What will Beverly Hills Cop 4 be about?

Kevin Bacon will don the suit of Captain Grant in the Eddie Murphy led film, who portrays the character of Detective Alex Foley. According to the official synopsis of the movie, “Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life's threatened. Includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover a conspiracy.”

Beverly Hills Cop 4 will hit theaters on July 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Talks About The Most Challenging Scene In Beverly Hills Cop 4; 'Hit The Right Balance Between...'