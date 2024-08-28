‘It’s Just A Classic Thing’: Channing Tatum's Unique Approach To Avoiding Laundry

Channing Tatum, the famous American actor, has recently caused a stir on the web after making a rather interesting admission. In a GQ video that surfaced on August 26, 2024, Tatum, aged 44 years, disclosed that he managed to escape the chore of washing clothes for an entire year by simply buying new ones. Tatum, the center of all tabloids and famous from movies such as Magic Mike and Blink Twice, confessed that this hate for washing clothes went up to a level that he changed all his white t-shirts every year from 1999 to 2000 without washing the ones that he already owned.

Tatum jokingly said that that was also the time of his life which he would describe as the Year of the Fresh White T. He explained that that year happens to be the only one when he does not wear his T-shirts out for washing. Rather, he just wore them out and discarded them, and purchased new ones whenever there was a need for one. He recounted how if he were using a shirt and decided to stop using it, he would do so only after two wears, further explaining how bananas this is. This eccentricity, however, amused and astounded many fans and critics.

As soon as Tatum came on board, social media platforms like Reddit instantly filled with the outpouring of emotions. Some showed disappointment at the approach citing how wasteful and unfriendly to the planet it is, more so in an age where people are trying to go green. “That is so wasteful and lazy. Yet we average folk are expected to use paper straws,” one user remarked. Another user seemed perplexed as to why he didn’t wash the new clothes before wearing them.

However, some of the fans found Tatum's hatred of laundry to be comical. They commented about the extremes he went to, in order not to do this chore. However, most of the reactions were negative, as the audience raised many issues regarding the ecological effect of such a habit.

Even though the confession of Tatum regarding his habit of laundry dominated the headlines of the news, he is still a lover of cheap, basic clothes. There is a particular infatuation for basic white T-shirts that have been in Tatum’s wardrobe since the ‘O’ days. Tatum also likes strong, durable pants like the Dickies that he has been in since his teenage. Although he seems to hate washing clothes, Tatum’s dressing style is an integration of the most trending designs and casual pants.

Channing Tatum’s possible shock in the laundry department seems to be a surprise to many. Nevertheless, it brought out his down-to-earth nature.

