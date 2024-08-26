Jennifer Garner Posts 'Nerdy' Video About Farm Facts; Says 'Thank You For the Bees'

Jennifer Garner is sharing important intel about pumpkins. The actress, who did a cameo as Elektra in the billion-dollar blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, reconnects with nature and educates her fans on pumpkin harvest in a new Instagram video, shared on Sunday, August 25.

“Nerdy farm facts,” Garner quipped before untethering a bunch of information about the farm vegetable’s pollination and reproduction process in the snippet. First, she picked out a bisexual pumpkin flower and explained how it was “both male and female” while sporting dungarees and a hat.

The 52-year-old star then explained the existence of a pistol to be pollinated during reproduction. “Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!” she cheered, raising her arms.

Showcasing the essential steps one by one, Garner demonstrated how the pollen lands inside the pistol and “the miracle continues” as the seed grows into the size of a grape. Garner adorably equated the phase with human pregnancy, saying it is the time when new mothers get the emails announcing, “Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape.”

In the next few seconds, Garner pointed at specific parts of the bright yellow flower, elucidating how the pumpkin keeps growing until the flower curls up and “dries off.” Again, she likens the dried-up flower attached to a pumpkin to a “little umbilical cord.”

Holding up two unripe pumpkins, the 30 Going on 30 star then cracks a cheeky joke and says, “Today your pumpkins are a nice size B,” echoing another pregnancy email update. Finally, the mother of three is elated to share that the baby veggies grow into big, beautiful pumpkins while flaunting her lush pumpkin patch.

For the concluding shot, Garner strikes up a cool pose with her bright orange pumpkins as she dramatically stares into the distance.

Meanwhile, her fans flooded the post with sweet comments for the A-lister. They thanked Garner for the farm tips and penned notes of appreciation for her enthusiasm for nature. “How can you not love Jennifer Garner,” one fan wrote, while another lauded the Texas native’s farmer alter-ego. “Ben Affleck made the mistake of his life by divorcing this amazing woman,” a third fan commented.

On that note, Garner has also found herself entangled in the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce drama, given that she was previously married to the Batman actor and shares three children with him: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Despite their 2018 divorce, Garner has maintained a cordial bond with her ex-husband. Earlier reports claimed she even offered advice on Affleck's marriage amidst a strained relationship with longtime flame Jennifer Lopez.

Recently, the former couple were spotted together while sending their oldest child to college in Connecticut and, before that, at Affleck’s LA residence for his 52nd birthday.

However, Jennifer Garner’s involvement with the father of her children is expected to cause some friction in her personal love life. As celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti told Fox News Digital, reports claim that her partner and businessman, John C. Miller, is reportedly “uncomfortable” with Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting relationship.

