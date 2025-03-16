Jennifer Lopez Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Donatella Versace After Her Recent Change in Position at Luxury Brand; ‘What A Journey...'

Jennifer Lopez is not just a great performer but also a fashion icon as well and it is safe to say that Donatella Versace has had a major hand in that. Now, the Hustlers star shared a tribute post as Donatella stepped down as Versace’s Chief Creative Director and took up a new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, per US Weekley.

After the above-mentioned announcement was rolled out on March 13, many stars took to their social media handles and shared posts dedicated to Donatella and Lopez also made it to the list.

In the heartfelt carousel post on Instagram, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing songstress penned, “Gianni (Donatella's late brother and founder of the fashion house) would be so proud. What a journey you have been on. You are strong, resilient, powerful, talented and I am so happy that I have gotten to know you over the years.”

She mentioned that with one another their “journey and the friendship” that they created has been wonderful. Lopez mentioned knowing that her next phase will be, “filled with love, happiness and friendship…and whatever you want to create it to be. I am always here for you…”

Lopez shared various snippets of memorable looks starting off with a white bodycon dress. She also shared a pic where she donned a silver dress. Her next slide included JLO rocking a red gown.

Advertisement

How could she forget the green deep V-neck dress, that she wore during the Grammy Awards in 2000? It is embedded in one of the most iconic clothing pieces of all time. Check out all the looks below:

On Thursday’s post, Donatella shared that she was excited to announce that Miu Miu’s former designer and image director, Dario Vitale would take on the role of new Chief Creative Officer at the Italian fashion house.