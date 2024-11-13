Full House Star Dave Coulier Opens Up On Cancer Diagnosis; Reveals It Has Been ‘Rollercoaster Ride Of A Journey’

Full House star Dave Coulier revealed that he has been diagnosed with a “very aggressive” type of cancer. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor opened up on his health complications.

Coulier shared that he initially had an infection in his upper respiratory system, which was diagnosed in October. He revealed that it caused swelling in his lymph nodes, which the doctors recommended he get tested.

He went on to reveal to the media portal, “Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.’”

The actor further added, “I went from getting a little bit of a head cold to having cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Coulier went on to reveal that his wife and a few friends from the medical field came together to implement a plan that included the treatment map and the chances of survival.

In his interview further, Coulier stated, “We all kind of put our heads together and said, ‘Okay, where are we going?’ And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this.” He continued to add, “At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to a 90 percent range. And so that was a great day."

The sitcom actor took his first round of six chemotherapy treatments in the first two weeks of the diagnosis. He even shaved his head in the process.

Meanwhile, the actor went on to share that he had his good and bad days during the treatment days. The actor further claimed that whoever listens to his story gets a checkup done to make sure that they have not developed any pre-cancerous cells.

Coulier ended his conversation by saying, “Take great care of yourself, because there's a lot to live for. And if that means talking with your doctors or getting a mammogram or a breast exam or colonoscopy, it can really make a big change in your life.”

Dave Coulier played the role of Joey in Full House, which ran for 8 seasons.

