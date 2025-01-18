Justin Baldoni Shares He's 'Grateful To Be With Family' Amid Filing Lawsuit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni broke his silence for the first time since filing a lawsuit against his co-star, Blake Lively. The actor revealed that he is grateful to be with his family amid the legal battle.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment
Justin Baldoni gave his first statements since filing a lawsuit against the actress Blake Lively and her husband and actor, Ryan Reynolds. While being spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, the actor-director was asked about his comments over the ongoing legal battle between him and his co-star from the 2024 film It Ends With Us. According to the reports from TMZ, Baldoni claimed that he is grateful to have his family by his side amidst the tough times.
The filmmaker filed a $400 million lawsuit following the actress’ case, which she filed in December, on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.
While in a conversation with the media portal, Baldoni stated, "Grateful to be with the family, man.” He further added, "We have amazing friends and family. Faith... faith."
As for the lawsuit, apart from the Hollywood couple, the director is also suing their PR team for “civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”
"This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team, and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new, and doctored information to the media,” reads the documents.
Meanwhile, Baldoni and Lively went on to star in the movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, It Ends With Us. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
