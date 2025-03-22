Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Are 'Doing Their Thing' Amid Divorce Rumors: Source Reveals Couple is 'Not Concerned What...'
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been the subject of numerous rumors about potential cracks in their marriage. What’s really going on with this celebrity couple? Read on to find out.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been targeted by online rumors speculating cracks in their marriage, with some even suggesting a potential divorce, despite the couple recently welcoming a son.
In response, an insider told PEOPLE that the couple is doing just fine and there are no issues between them. "Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music," the source shared. Recently, Justin Bieber has been posting photos from a recording studio on his Instagram account.
Meanwhile, the Baby hitmaker gave fans a glimpse into his personal life with Hailey Bieber as the couple spent an entire day at Disneyland. Further addressing the rumors, the insider added, “They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned about what people think."
The outlet also reported that, according to the source, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been enjoying their life together and are happy to be parents to their newborn son, Jack Blues.
For those who don't know, the couple welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024.
Regarding the Disneyland post shared by Justin Bieber, he and Hailey, along with their friends, were seen spending quality time at the grand amusement park.
However, on the same day, Justin shared a cryptic message on his Instagram, expressing feelings of “drowning” and the need to “let hate go.” The post read, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” with the acclaimed singer also mentioning that he felt “unsafe to acknowledge it.”
Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.
Does Selena Gomez’s New Album with Fiancé Benny Blanco Allude to Her On-and-Off Romance with Ex Justin Bieber?