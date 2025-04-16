Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Urgently Seeks THIS Type of Lawyer to Join Defense Team Just 3 Weeks Before Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs's legal battle intensifies as he desperately hunts for a new lawyer to add to his defense team just three weeks before the trial begins.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.
Sean Diddy Combs, who has been incarcerated since September 2024, is looking for a new lawyer, and a specific type too. With Diddy's very public federal trial looming just around the corner, he is allegedly busy assembling a larger legal team — this time looking for a Black female lawyer to assist on his behalf.
The move, which TMZ learned through sources close to the case, is aimed at diversifying his legal team since he faces very serious charges ranging from sex trafficking to related offenses.
At the moment, Diddy's defense team consists of veteran attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, who are both white. The disgraced rap mogul's lawyers have already cast the case as racially charged, with the implication that the federal government is unfairly singling out a rich and powerful Black American male.
Sources confirmed to the outlet that the inclusion of a Black female attorney is not just for appearances but to infuse a commanding legal presence who can manage what promises to be a contentious and high-stakes courtroom fight.
Most recently, a Black lawyer, Anthony Ricco, who was once on Diddy's legal team, stepped aside for unknown reasons. His withdrawal has sped up the hunt for new additions to his defense team.
Apart from the ongoing search, Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, has joined Diddy's side. Steel famously defended Thug in his YSL RICO case. Veteran attorney Mark Geragos could also be a principal player in the case, as per the outlet. The lead counsel remains Agnifilo and Geragos despite the above changes.
The complaint against the rapper strengthened in April when two more fresh charges involving one additional alleged victim were unsealed. Sean Diddy Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations. His trial begins on May 5.
