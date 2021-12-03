Kandahar: Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler starrer action thriller; Details Inside

Ali Fazal is all set to star in another big Hollywood project after Gal Gadot starrer Death on the Nile. It has now been confirmed that the actor will star in Kandahar which is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh who previously helmed Angel Has Fallen. Fazal joins Gerard Butler who has been cast as the lead in the upcoming action thriller.

Titled Kandahar, the film's screenplay has been developed by the director along with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story of the film is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. The Fazal and Butler starrer is expected to kick off its filming in Saudi Arabia soon. The film will also reportedly star Navid Negahban of Homeland fame.

As per Collider, Gerard will be seen in the role of a CIA agent who has gone undercover into enemy territory in Afghanistan. With the help of his Afghan translator, the agent needs to make it all the way to Kandahar in order to be rescued.

Ali Fazal's addition to the film doesn't come as a surprise given that the actor has become a known face in Hollywood after making a cameo in Fast and Furious 7 and later starring opposite Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul. Before Kandahar, the actor's next Hollywood release will be Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film Death On The Nile which stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, and more. The film is slated for a 2022 release.

