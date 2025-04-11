Kanye West Reignites Taylor Swift Feud With Now-Deleted Post Claiming He Wanted to Sleep With Her; Know More

Kanye West has sparked widespread backlash after posting a series of troubling and misogynistic remarks on social media. The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, sharing posts that included sexualized comments about Taylor Swift and a disturbing remark about filming a s*x tape with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

In one post, Kanye wrote, “I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f****d Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water.” He added, “ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Shortly after, Kanye shared another post that read, “IM MAD I HAVENT F****D TAYLOR SWIFT…YET.” These posts were deleted soon after, but screenshots circulated widely across social media.

The remarks come as Kanye reignites his long-running feud with Swift. He recently claimed she is part of the reason he has never been invited to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He claimed in a now-deleted post that he was never allowed to perform at the Super Bowl because of three moments: his “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” comment, the Taylor Swift incident, and wearing a MAGA hat.

In one of the most controversial moments, Kanye posted about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, writing, “Kim Kardashian my nanny.” He added, “Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two,” referring to Kim’s leaked sex tape with Ray J in 2007. This post was also deleted.

Kanye and Kim share four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5. The couple was married from 2014 until their divorce in 2022.

Kanye and Taylor Swift have had a complicated relationship since 2009, when he interrupted her VMAs acceptance speech. The two later seemed to reconcile but clashed again after the release of Kanye’s 2016 track Famous, which included the lyric, “I made that b**** famous.”

At the time, Taylor Swift’s representative stated that Kanye had not called to get her approval but had asked her to release his single Famous on her Twitter account, as per E! News. Later, Taylor said she wanted to be excluded from the narrative, one that she never asked to be a part of since 2009.

Kanye briefly appeared during the 2025 Super Bowl in a Yeezy ad promoting a website that displayed only one item: a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

