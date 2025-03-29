Kim Kardashian Lauds Daughter North’s Feature in FKA Twigs Music Video Amid Feud With Kanye West; ‘Proud of My Baby’

Kim Kardashian gushed over her daughter's new music video feature amid beef with ex Kanye West! The SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes video of her daughter, North, appearing in FKA twigs' music video for the song Childlike Things.

"Proud of my baby," she captioned the post. In the clip, North was seen lip-syncing to the lyrics and grooving to the song. The Cellophane singer explained that the young celeb ended up featuring in her track from her new album, Eusexua, on an Instagram reel on March 20.

She explained that the song needed a childlike energy. "It needs someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you're 11," she added.

The 11-year-old has been creating a lot of buzz, from making her Broadway debut in The Lion King to starring in a song with her dad, Kanye West. On Saturday, March 15, the rapper dropped his new single, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which featured North and the disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

Reportedly, The Kardashians star pulled all the stops to prevent the song's release, including legal action. But despite her disapproval, West posted the song, claiming men make the final decision.

He also shared a bunch of screenshots of the ex's latest child about the trademark of their daughter's name. The rapper warned the reality star to either amend the legal document or he would wage war that could have dire consequences.

Ever since the fiasco, West has been openly abusing and throwing accusations at his ex-wife while ranting on X (Twitter). In one of the posts, he accused Kardashian of s*x trafficking after she abruptly denied his meeting with North after learning of Andrew Tate's alleged presence at West's place.

Reportedly, the mom of four didn't want her daughter to hang around with an alleged s*x offender.