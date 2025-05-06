Kylie Jenner Has Painful Affair With Her Shoes After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction at Met Gala 2025, Find More

Kylie Jenner walked the Met Gala blue carpet, dressed in a grey and black outfit. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black heels, which seemed to have caused problems for the mother of two.

Jenner found her feet stuck in the shoes after her designer advised her to tape her feet to the footwear. The media personality shared a BTS video of her writhing in pain as she took the tape out from the bottom of her foot.

Jenner is heard explaining, "Max told me to tape my feet into the shoes, and now my feet are stuck in the shoes." The reality TV star later shared a picture of her perfectly manicured feet and said, "They're okay."

Meanwhile, Jenner walked the red carpet alone, while her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, enjoyed a boys’ night. According to his Instagram stories, the Dune actor watched the NBA playoffs and clicked pictures with his friends while dressed comfortably.

One of the pictures from the series of the actor’s stories revealed him playing the Celtics on his small tablet.

Despite her beau being absent from the blue carpet of the most fashionable event, the media personality served perfection for the cameras. Ahead of her big gala appearance, Jenner also dropped snaps of her makeup brushes, lipsticks, blush, foundation, and other products.

Moreover, she also teased her fans with a glimpse of her outfit before the actual reveal at the event that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Apart from Jenner, her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, also walked the blue carpet and posed for the camera. The siblings were dressed according to the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

