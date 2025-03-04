Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Makes Another Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Joke on SNL; Find Out What It Was
Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost mocks Blake Lively's legal feud with Justin Baldoni yet again on SNL amid Trump-Zelensky beef.
Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson's husband, poked fun at Blake Lively's beef with Justin Baldoni, comparing it to the Trump-Zelenskyy drama on the latest Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live.
Jost is no stranger to cracking bold and iconic jokes live on air, whether about himself, his family, or trending pop culture events. Considering how inescapable the It Ends With Us legal battle is, it was inevitable that it would catch Jost's attention.
The comedian compared Donald Trump's recent feud with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Lively and Baldoni's legal drama. Jost quoted Zelenskyy's positive comments about healing ties with Trump after being suddenly asked to leave the White House.
He likened it to Baldoni wanting to collaborate with Lively again, stating that in both instances, the hope of reconciliation appeared remote.
Jost joked, "Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House. Then he appeared on Fox News and said he thinks he can still salvage his relationship with President Trump, which is like Justin Baldoni saying, 'I'd love to work with Blake again.'"
For the unversed, Trump-Zelenskyy tensions peaked on February 28 when their White House meeting was cut short. Trump reportedly shortened their talks and later accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III."
Jost's humor follows the controversy surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, who was previously married to Jost's wife, Scarlett Johansson.
In December 2024, Lively launched legal proceedings against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, and orchestrating an attempt to destroy her reputation. In response, Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Reynolds, for defamation. This legal battle has since led to a series of lawsuits and revelations, with the saga continuing to unfold into further legal chaos.
