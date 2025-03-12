Royal Chef Slams Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Love, Meghan, Says She and Prince Harry Are Doing ‘Cheap TV’

Celebrated chef Richard Corrigan, known for cooking for the Royal Family, has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The Irish chef found the show unappealing and criticized its style.

“I admit I watched With Love, Meghan; it’s a bit pretentious,” Corrigan told the Daily Mail. “I don’t like the pretense. California is all very Hollywood; it’s all very samey; Britain is not like that.”

Corrigan, who runs Mayfair restaurants Bentley’s and Corrigan’s, made his comments at the Murphia List 2025 event in Marylebone, which celebrates Irish-born hospitality leaders ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Corrigan also spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impact on King Charles, who is currently receiving cancer treatment. He compared the couple to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, another American divorcee. Edward abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Simpson.

“I don’t think anyone likes people doing cheap TV,” Corrigan said. “If you’re gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself, but don’t become a burden.”

He sympathized with King Charles, saying that parents cannot be responsible for whom their children marry and that they must find their own path in life.

Corrigan had previously shared his disappointment with Meghan Markle’s actions. Speaking at the event, he recalled his experience serving the Royal Family, mentioning that he had cooked for the Queen free of charge.

He added that while he would cook for anyone, some people would have to pay. When asked if he would welcome Meghan into his restaurant, he said he would allow her in but stated that, unlike the Queen, she would not receive the red carpet treatment.

Meghan’s Netflix series, released last week as part of the Sussexes’ reported £85 million deal with the streaming giant, features the duchess cooking, gardening, and sharing lifestyle tips.

However, the series has faced scrutiny, including revelations that parts of it were filmed at a rented £6 million farmhouse rather than at the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion.