Priyanka Chopra ‘cannot get over’ Nick Jonas’ Broadway musical The Last Five Years; hypes up ‘talented’ hubby in special post

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The duo never ceases to hype up each other on social media. Now, after enjoying her husband’s Broadway musical The Last Five Years, PeeCee shared a special post as she gushed over the show.

On March 21, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos as she attended her husband, Nick Jonas’ Broadway musical The Last Five Years. The post was captioned, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway."

The multi-picture post began with a stunning solo picture of the actress as she looked away from the camera sitting on a couch. It was followed by a small clip as she recorded her husband’s glimpse from the poster of the Broadway musical.

The post also included a number of pictures and videos from the Hudson Theatre featuring the entire band practicing and audiences attending the show. In one of the pictures, PeeCee and Nick Jonas were seen standing on a shopping stall. One of the images shared by the actress also showed the details of cast and crew of the show.

Minutes after the post was shared, the doting husband Nick Jonas reacted to the post by dropping a red-heart emoji.

Just a couple of days back, after attending the first preview of the show, Priyanka hyped her husband by sharing an Instagram story where she wrote, “So proud of you, @nickjonas, performances start tonight!! @adriennelwarren @yesimwhitneywhite @thelastfiveyears.”

On the professional front, PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The upcoming film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. An official announcement of SSMB 29 is expected to be made in the next few months, and it is confirmed to release in Summer 2027.