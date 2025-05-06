Met Gala 2025 Poll Ayesha Khan Diljit Dosanjh MET Gala Viral Moments Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Met Gala Raid 2 Box Office

Met Gala 2025: 5 Worst-Dressed Celebs Who Missed the Fashion Memo on the Blue Carpet

Met Gala 2025 was a glamorous affair but some celebrities failed to make a mark with their fashion choices. Take a look at the worst-dressed celebrities of the event.

By Kirtika Katira
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  07:42 PM IST |  23K
Met Gala 2025 (Getty Images)
Met Gala 2025 (Getty Images)

Met Gala 2025 was a historic night for more than one reason. It raised the highest amount in its 77-year history for the Costume Institute, and also featured some of the greatest red carpet looks of all time. Other highlights included Rihanna announcing her third pregnancy at the gala, and Dua Lipa confirming her relationship with Callum Turner with their red carpet debut.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner arrived in their best fits at fashion's biggest night, however, Timothée Chalamet didn't accompany his famous girlfriend, as expected. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also not seen at the gala despite reports claiming they would make an appearance.

While most celebrities brought their best fashion foot forward, some left us cringing and scratching our heads. Be it due to their outfits' ill-fitting or completely going off track from the theme, these five stars failed to make a mark with their fashion choices. Take a look!

Sydney Sweeney

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Getty Images

Demi Moore

Getty Images

Maya Hawke

Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James was supposed to serve as an honorary chair, but he backed out last minute due to an injury. This year, the gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition with the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

