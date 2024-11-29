Nick Cannon Reveals Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis While Embracing Mental Health Awareness

Nick Cannon has recently revealed his struggles with his mental health. He opened up about being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving, the 44-year-old Masked Singer host said that diagnosis is a part of the journey to discover himself better. Already diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, Cannon was aware of his neurodivergence for a long time and considered this yet another step towards self-discovery.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests. I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew," Cannon told People.

According to Cannon, embracing the diagnosis helps him heal and grow. Mental health and therapy are aspects that he reckons are indispensable not only to help him but also to possibly motivate others stuck with the same challenge.

He added, "I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."

He also spoke on his Counsel Culture podcast about this condition. Cannon admitted he identified with most traits of NPD but worked towards demystifying the term by educating himself. He turned the label around, rather than being burdened by it, to form a basis for positive change.

He said, "I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it, and I understand it."

As Cannon is focused on his mental health, he balanced life as a father to 12 children. With his openness to mental health and his dedication to family, Cannon continues navigating the complexity of life and striving for growth and balance.

