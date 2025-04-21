Pope Francis Death: Learn About Pontiff's Deteriorating Health, Including Lung Cancer, Pneumonia, And More Complications Leading Up to Demise
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 following his hospitalization in February. The new reports claim that the Head of the Church’s multiple illnesses concerned the world.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning, after celebrating Easter with the public on Sunday. Following the death of the head of the Church, new reports reveal how his passing raised concerns worldwide.
The Pope was admitted to the hospital in February 2025 in Rome. Given his history of health conditions, the Pontiff’s supporters expressed concern on Easter Sunday when he made a brief public appearance to greet the faithful on the occasion.
Speaking of the Pontiff’s illnesses, Pope Francis had battled multiple conditions throughout his life. According to CNN reports from February 2025, it was mentioned that the Pope would be hospitalized for treatment related to bronchitis, following his morning meeting with officials.
The report read: “This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for bronchitis in a hospital setting.” On February 17, the Vatican provided an update on the Pope’s health, stating that the Pontiff had been diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract. For proper treatment, Francis was required to remain hospitalized for a longer period.
The following day, reports from The Guardian stated that the head of the Catholic Church had developed double pneumonia. Pope Francis had also undergone chest X-rays, which revealed “the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy.”
The illness affected both of the Pope’s lungs. Media reports dated March 4 revealed that the head of Vatican City was in stable condition following two episodes of respiratory failure.
After the passing of Pope Francis on April 20, mourners gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to the religious and political figure.
ALSO READ: Why Did Pope Francis Agree to Star in a Documentary? Recalling Director's Revelation Post Pontiff's Passing