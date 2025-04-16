Did Prince William's Absence Open Door for Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s Reconciliation? Source REVEALS

Kate Middleton has reportedly reached out to Prince Harry in attempts at a Royal reconciliation amid a prolonged feud in the British Royal family. Harry was on his latest visit to the UK when Middleton allegedly contacted him.

Harry went back to London last week for a court hearing over the downgrading of his security measures. Although his trip was short and specific, sources close to the Royals revealed to RadarOnline that Kate contacted Harry.

Middleton viewed it as an unusual opportunity to reconnect with her brother-in-law in private, despite the long-standing rift between Prince William and the Sussexes. "Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him," the source told the outlet.

The Princess of Wales, 43, had just finished a cycle of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer and has publicly explained how the ordeal changed her perspective. She made overtures to Harry, per insiders' claims, in an attempt at beginning a reconciliation process, specifically between Harry and his elder brother, William, who is her husband.

The source added, "After everything she's been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud. Kate won't give up. She'll do everything in her power to unite the family."

The timing seemed rather significant, with William not present in the vicinity as he was with Prince George in Paris, making a one-on-one sit-down between Kate and Harry a possibility. Even though it is not clear if the meeting took place, the sources indicate Middleton was keen to catch up and possibly heal the broken family dynamic.

Whereas Kate Middleton might be willing to make amends, Prince William is reportedly less inclined to forgive. He is said to be still fuming over Prince Harry and Meghan's forays into the media and is reportedly contemplating requesting they give up their royal titles once he becomes king.

