Donald Trump's Administration Fires Back at Selena Gomez’s Tearful Video on Deportations

The Donald Trump administration has reacted to a now-deleted emotional video posted by Selena Gomez on her Instagram. In the video, the singer tearfully condemned the deportation of undocumented immigrants under the aggressive immigration policies of the administration.

Gomez in the video that she shared on Instagram a few days ago expressed profound distress over the situation. She cried and said it was her grief and frustration to not be able to do something about it.

The Emilia Perez actress later defended her position and said that no one should be attacked for being sympathetic. In addition, she emphasized her roots as a third-generation Mexican American.

The White House put out a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account in response, in which three mothers whose daughters they claim were killed by undocumented immigrants spoke.

The caption of the post targeting Gomez reads: "Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens. Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders."

One mother questioned Gomez's display of emotion, suggesting it might be insincere or mere showmanship, given her background as an actress. She doubted whether Gomez’s feelings were genuine. Another mother noted that while Gomez was grieving for victims of deportations, families like hers were grieving the loss of their children, who were murdered by undocumented immigrants.

Advertisement

"You don’t know who you’re crying for. What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beaten to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?” Tammy Nobles, one of the mothers, said in the video, adding, "They didn’t cry for our daughters."

A third mother expressed her criticism toward Gomez's video, stating that it was all about manipulating the public's view in favor of undocumented immigrants without considering the agony of the victims of violent crimes committed by those immigrants.

Patty Morin, another mother featured in the video, said, "I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness. No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children." She lamented that the only families speaking out about their losses are those directly affected.

The three mothers showed support for Trump's tough immigration policies, as the administration fired back at Selena Gomez.