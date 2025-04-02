Prince Harry’s Alleged ‘Unpleasant’ Texts to Charity Head Prompts Bullying Accusation; Here’s Why the Duke Would be Deemed a Hypocrite

Prince Harry could be in major trouble if his alleged “unpleasant” texts to Sentebale charity head Dr. Sophie Chandauka are leaked. Multiple sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex would be deemed a hypocrite if the aforementioned texts came to light.

“Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past,” the sources claim.

He reportedly sent a heated message to Chandauka after she refused to defend Meghan Markle over their awkward moment at a charity polo match in April 2024. The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly not meant to be on stage with Harry when he accepted his trophy at the event.

Not only was Markle present by his side, but she noticeably asked the Chandauka to move away from her husband. In the video, she kept insisting that the charity in charge move to the other side forcing her to awkwardly duck under the trophy. The moment made headlines and received backlash online.

The negative reaction prompted Harry to ask the chair of the African charity to issue a public statement in support of his wife. A charity insider told Page Six that Chandauka was shocked by the “angry” message from the royal.

A source told the Daily Telegraph that the note had an “unpleasant” tone and contained “imperious” language. This weekend, Chandauka publicly accused the Duke of “harassment and bullying at scale,” over his alleged texts.

Recently, a charity rep confirmed that they had the messages, hinting that Chandauka’s claims were true. Ironically, Harry gets accused of bullying after he made every effort to clear his wife's reputation of being a bully.

The Suits alum claimed to be subjected to the same while living behind the palace walls. She alleged that the shocking treatment she received drove her and Harry to “quit” the royal family in 2020. However, she was later accused of bullying the royal staff while she was still a member.

“When Megan was accused of being a bully, Harry’s world stopped,” the rep recalled. “He alienated his family to protect her — and now he’s being accused of the same thing,” the insider added.

