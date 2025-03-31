Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Team Calls Sentebale Chair’s Bullying Claims ‘Highly Misleading’ and ‘Baseless’; Details Inside
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team has released a clarification following the Sentebale Chair’s comments about the Duke of Sussex. In the statement shared by the representatives, they branded Sophie Chandauka’s claims to be “highly misleading” and “baseless.”
In an interview with Sky News, the Sentebale Chair stated that the former royal member “unleashed the Sussex machine” after quitting as the co-patron last week.
However, the sources close to the Duke have clapped back at the comments made by the Sentebale. They have revealed that the resignation of Prince Harry and other trustees was the "direct result of the chair's mismanagement."
Moreover, the Sentebale Chair went on to accuse the Duke of using his Netflix show to disrupt the fundraising event, and that Meghan caused a stir by turning up alongside the tennis icon Serena Williams.
The claims have, however, been rubbished by the team, claiming that the latter has been “reeling” from how Prince Harry’s resignation has panned out.
The insiders went on to share that the venue had changed its terms, and so the cost rose, resulting in the charity finding a new place with the help of Harry’s friend. They continued to add that Netflix has nothing to do with the charity row.
On the other hand, Meghan was criticized by the media personnel for pushing the charity boss away from her husband.
