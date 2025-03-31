Sentebale Charity Chair Claims Prince Harry Pushed Her to Support Wife Meghan Markle After Bad Photo-Op

Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chair of Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex requested her to state support of Meghan Markle after an awkward photo-op at the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida. Chandauka, however, refused, stating that the charity could not act as an extension of the Sussexes.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, March 30, Chandauka recounted her experience at the event, where Meghan, 43, made a surprise appearance alongside a famous friend—most likely Serena Williams. Chandauka explained that Meghan’s unannounced presence led to a chaotic stage arrangement, which was captured by the international press. A video circulating online showed a seemingly uncomfortable exchange between Chandauka and Meghan while posing for a photo with Prince Harry, 40. Meghan could be heard instructing Chandauka to stand on her left side, a request Chandauka initially hesitated to comply with.

Following the incident, Chandauka alleged that Harry directly asked her to make a public statement supporting Meghan, a request she declined. She emphasized that her refusal was not out of disregard for Meghan but due to concerns about the implications for Sentebale’s independence.

A source close to Sentebale’s trustees and patrons claimed that Prince Harry and his associates were aware of Chandauka’s forthcoming remarks and viewed them as a publicity stunt. The source further revealed that the Duke and his team had already decided to resign from Sentebale, anticipating the controversy.

This revelation comes in the wake of Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho’s announcement of their resignation from Sentebale, an organization they co-founded in 2006. In a joint statement on March 25, they cited an irreparable breakdown in the relationship between the charity’s trustees and Chandauka. Meanwhile, Chandauka has alleged experiencing bullying, harassment, and systemic discrimination within the organization, claiming she was forced to take legal action to challenge attempts to remove her from her voluntary position as chair.

