Priyanka Chopra Birthday: When the Citadel star mingled with One Direction ft. Zayn Malik and Harry Styles

Priyanka Chopra, a multi-hyphenate genius! After conquering Bollywood with many a fabulous performances, PeeCee is stamping her inimitable mark in Hollywood as well. The actress' popularity, genuinely, knows no bounds as she's dominating on a global scale. It's not just her acting prowess, though, that has millions and millions of fans adoring our desi girl, Priyanka is also known for her singing skills.

From making her international singing debut with In My City to collaborating with Pitbull on Exotic, before making an impact as Alex Parrish in Quantico, PeeCee was making Hollywood dance to her catchy tunes. As Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 40th birthday today, i.e July 18, we take a walk down memory lane to 2012, when the Citadel star went to the sets of The X Factor USA and mingled with one of the biggest boybands of the world at the time: One Direction!

Pinkvilla got its hands on the throwback snap which sees the birthday girl posing with One Direction members Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, alongside Simon Cowell. MIA from the photo is 1D member Niall Horan. PeeCee looked gorgeous as always donning a cosy black sweater with a baby pink short skirt. Along with a gold neckpiece, Chopra's black tresses were left open in beach waves.

You can check out the memorable photo from when Priyanka Chopra met One Direction HERE:

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra!

Interestingly, PeeCee's birthday this year isn't just a milestone because she turns the big 4-0, but also because it's her first as a mother. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January and have been in parental bliss ever since.

