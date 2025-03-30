Robert Downey Jr. Tried to Convince 'Resistant' Russo Brothers to Direct Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars: 'We Didn't Have...'

Robert Downey Jr. may or may not have influenced the Russo Brothers into directing the upcoming Avengers movies! The Oscar-winning actor made a fantastic return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom after playing Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, for over a decade.

Speaking to Omlete, Joe Russo revealed he and his brother were hesitant to get on board with the project and that Downey was the first to pitch the idea. The actor came close to the deal with the Russo brothers but they still didn’t agree.

“We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while,” the director revealed. They didn’t agree to direct the movies until close collaborator and screenwriter Stephen McFeely pitched his stories for the Avengers sequels.

When McFeely told them his idea, the Russo brothers were instantly captivated. “We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!” Joe told the outlet. Now that the Russos have such high hopes for the story to work, fans can’t contain their excitement.

The directing duo famously helmed some of the most memorable movies of the entire franchise, including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War.

Endgame was presumed to be the conclusion to the Avengers franchise with the death of the beloved Tony Stark. Not only is the movie series coming back, but also Downey, who played the beloved tragic hero. And with the Russos directing, it’s safe to say that the project looks promising already!

The Oppenheimer actor’s return to the MCU was announced last year at the Comic-Con event. When Doctor Doom was announced, Downey stepped out his the character’s signature green outfit and mask. He unveiled his fans to thousands of screaming and roaring fans, making it the most iconic cast announcements yet!

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026.