SAG Awards 2025: Selena Gomez Accepts Only Murders In the Building’s Major Win In Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Beloved series Only Murders In The Building grabs a major win during this year's SAG Awards held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The show won the honor in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Cast member Selena Gomez took the stage to accept the honor. In the acceptance speech, the singer and actress quipped, “We never win. This is so weird!”

She also mentioned fellow co-stars’ names while joking, “Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care.” Further in her speech, she thanked the aforementioned actors and said, "Well, they raised me.” She then expressed her gratitude to everyone and stated everybody, including the writers, deserved that.

The Heart Wants What It Wants songstress also said, “And I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful.” This should not come as a surprise because, since the start of this series, it has continued to capture the hearts of the audience, making its fan base wider globally.

In the above-mentioned categories, other incredible shows that were nominated were The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Shrinking, and Hacks.

The winner of this category features a talented and iconic group of actors, including Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Jane Lynch, Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and many more.

