Snow White on OTT: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot Starrer Online

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is set to be released on the streaming platforms. The movie created quite a buzz on the internet before its box office release, as it is one of themost expensive live-action films made in the industry.

Though the film performed decently at the box office, it could not quite meet the hopes of the makers, who built the film at a whopping budget of 240-270 million USD.

One of the reasons mentioned for the movie to underperform its expectations was the creative decision made by Disney. Instead of bringing in the original dwarfs, the studio used CGI. Moreover, the costume design of the movie was also under question.

When will Snow White be released on OTT Platform?

As for the film’s OTT release, Snow White will be available for the audience to stream in the comfort of their homes from June 11. The movie will be dropped on Disney+ and for the Indian viewers, they can switch to JioHotstar.

The movie, alongside Zegler and Gadot, also stars Andrew Burnup, Martin Klebba, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ansu Kabia, alongside others.

For the plot of Snow White, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “Fleeing from the Evil Queen, Snow White finds refuge with Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Sneezy, Happy, Doc and Sleepy. When the palace guards embark on a mission to bring her back, a commoner and his group of woodland bandits band together to protect her.”

Meanwhile, the movie went through a low following its theatrical release due to Rachel Zegler’s comments on playing a princess. The public outrage affected the film, as it struggled to reach the budget amount.

