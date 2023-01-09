Spare: Prince Harry SLAMS uncle Prince Andrew’s ‘embarrassing scandal’; 4 deets about alleged sex assault case

Prince Harry has addressed his uncle Prince Andrew’s sexual assault allegations in his upcoming memoir Spare which hits shelves Tuesday, January 10th. While his book is yet to debut elsewhere, a few passages with shocking claims and bold statements are already making viral headlines as the memoir released in Spain last week. From claiming that his brother Prince William physically hit him to revealing that his father King Charles III would joke about his parentage – the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is letting the world get a deeper glance into his life and relations with the royal family. Speaking of which, according to The Post, Prince Harry opened up on his uncle Prince Andrew’s ‘embarrassing scandal’ in his book Spare. For the uninitiated, Prince Andrew has sexual assault allegations against him that are linked to the late disgraced criminal Jeffrey Epstein and convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Harry slams uncle Prince Andrew over his sexual assault allegations Harry slammed Prince Andrew as he reflected on the time when he and Meghan Markle were stripped of their security when they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, while his uncle got to keep his despite his alleged ties with Epstein and Maxwell. As per a translation of the Spanish version of Spare, Harry was quoted saying about Andrew, “Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” He continued, “People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offenses weren’t one of them.”

Harry further articulated that he had never imagined that their protection would be taken away from them given the current climate of hatred. He also added that he did not think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their security because of what happened with his mother, the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by the paparazzi. As we talk about Prince Andrew, let us dive a bit deeper into the sexual assault case alleged against him. Who filed the sexual assault case alleged against Prince Andrew? In 2015, Virginia Giuffre filed a defamation case against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as she alleged that they sex-trafficked her starting in 2000. She also alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times – once in his New York Mansion, in London, and once on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001. She was 17. While the allegation was struck from court records in 2015, four years later in 2019, Giuffre’s allegations were made public after the court documents were unsealed. Buckingham Palace released a statement defending Prince Andrew and denying all allegations. Their statement, as per Insider, read, “It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

After a BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019 with host Emily Maitlis, where Prince Andrew discussed and denied the allegations, he stepped down from royal duties. In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a complaint against Prince Andrew at a New York Federal Court. She alleged that the Duke of York knew her age when she was forced to have sex with him in 2001. In a statement to ABC via her lawyers, Giuffre said, “I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions.” Prince Harry distanced himself from his uncle Prince Andrew