Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Dedicates Track to Co-star Charlie Heaton in New Album; ‘One of My Favorites…’

Joe Keery and Charlie Heaton might play frenemies on Stranger Things, but offscreen, they have a bromance unlike any other. Keery is also a musician who goes by the mononym pen name Djo – pronounced as Joe.

He recently dropped a new album, The Crux, and devoted an entire track to his friend and costar, Heaton.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he wanted to incorporate people in his life and "memorialize" their experiences through the album.

The track titled Charlie's Garden was inspired by the time he lived next to Heaton and his girlfriend, Natalia Dyer, a fellow Stranger Things costar.

"Charlie and Natalia lived together, and I lived with a friend, and our backyards touched," Keery recalled. The song started to materialize when he was visiting their home one day. He played their piano while they went out to walk their dog, and that's how the song came about.

He returned to his recording studio, laid down the track and Heaton recorded his contribution to the track later. "It's one of my favorites now, just because the influences are very clear," Keery added.

The actor-singer went on to reveal that the sound is a mixture of the Beatles, "but [Paul] McCartney specifically," and ELO [Electric Light Orchestra]. Keery added that the song was his homage to his "great" friend and the time he spent in Atlanta.

It's no mystery that almost the entire cast of Stranger Things is musically inclined. Millie Bobby Brown famously has vocal prowess. Heaton is a great songwriter and drummer, as revealed by Keery. He named Maya Hawke as someone skilled musically.

Finn Wolfhard is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Calpurnia. He recently dropped a new song and a new album that Keery praised. "So it is a surprise, but not too much of a surprise," he said, referring to the musical-gifted cast of the Netflix show.

