Jon Bon Jovi Joins Son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at Miami Open to Enjoy Women’s Tennis Match; See Here

Jon Bon Jovi joins his son, Jake Bon Jovi, and daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, for a women’s tennis match at the Miami Open, held at the Hard Rock Stadium. The trio was spotted sitting in the stands.

The veteran musician donned a gray t-shirt, colored pants, and a light pink cap. The singer completed her look with black sunglasses. As for Jake, Bongiovi stepped out in a black t-shirt, hair gelled back, and sunglasses.

The Stranger Things star looked pretty in a red and white striped top and pinned roses in her hair, which was tied in a bun. The actress opted for golden jewelry to accessorize.

Bon Jovi has always favored his son and Bobby Brown’s romance through the couple’s dating period and later when they got engaged in 2021. Bongiovi and the actress got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2024.

Previously in conversation with The U.K. Times, the musician opened up about being fond of his daughter-in-law. The Bed of Roses crooner revealed, “I’ve gotten to know her in the last year; she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.” He further added, "It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago, and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

Moreover, following the marriage of the model and Bobby Brown, the musician announced the happy news with his fans on BBC’s The One Show. He at the time added that the newlyweds were doing “great.”

The Never Say Goodbye singer said, "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true.”