Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From Blake Lively to Selena Gomez, all celebrities who attended the concert

Taylor Swift is about to wrap up the first leg of the US Eras tour. The Midnights singer had plenty of famous friends who supported her on her massive The Eras tour, which began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. While Swifties were delighted with onstage performances, celebrities like Haim, Laura Dern, Emma Stone, and Shania Twain were also amongst a few who watched from the audience and sang along to every word.

See below for the full list of celebrities who have appeared in the audience or on stage at Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

HAIM

Swift collaborated with the HAIM sisters on No Body, No Crime, and they are even her co-stars in the Bejeweled music video. Besties HAIM were among the first celebrities to be spotted at The Eras tour, grooving out to the superstar's many hits and dancing the night away on the opening night. The siblings are also scheduled to open for Swift later in the tour.

Emma Stone

The actress was photographed screaming Love Story during an Eras Tour concert. The La La Land actress was just as much of a Swiftie as the rest of the Glendale crowd.

Marcus Mumford

In Las Vegas, the Mumford and Sons frontman performed Cowboy Like Me with Taylor Swift. The Midnights singer even shared a photo from that night on her Instagram, and she captioned the post saying, "Last night in Vegas, Marcus Mumford showed up and surprised the crowd with Cowboy Like Me, so like."

Chloe Grace Moretz

Like Emma Stone, Chloe Mortez was enthralled when Love Story began playing at the Las Vegas concert.

Emma Watson

During the Vegas tour stop, the Harry Potter star was seen having the time of her life with Este Haim. Watson was spotted dancing and screaming to the songs.

Diplo

Diplo was spotted at Swift’s Las Vegas show, where he was seen dancing to Anti Hero. The DJ even shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "I kinda know the lyrics; I am a motherf—ing Swiftie now."

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is all about lady power. The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer had a blast dancing to the 1989 single Blank Space in Vegas. She shared a post on Instagram and captioned the post, "What a show."

Laura Dern

Swift's Bejeweled music video co-star took to Instagram after attending the opening night of The Eras tour with her family to share a photo of herself smiling with the superstar. She captioned the photo, "Celebrating our incredible friend's first tour show. Extraordinary. Found family."

Emma Roberts

Yes, another Emma was spotted during The Eras Tour Vegas show. Roberts was spotted recording videos and dancing with sunglasses to the tune of Style.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo's daughter Sienna, who appeared in her mother's Instagram Stories, sang along to Blank Space in Las Vegas.

Selena Gomez

Swift's longtime buddy attended her April 1 gig in Arlington, Texas. Selena and her younger sister Gracie dressed up as different Taylor Swift eras, Folklore and Speak Now, respectively. Gomez was seen screaming along to Cruel Summer.

Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift’s producer and friend, Jack Antonoff, joined her in Arlington on April 1. He shared some Instagram Stories videos from the emotional stage production of August, a Folklore favorite he co-wrote and co-produced. Swift also took a special request from Antonoff that night, performing Death By a Thousand Cuts, one of the surprise tracks on her set list.

J.J. Watt

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Instagram to gush about his experience at The Eras tour's opening night. "So much respect, @taylorswift," he captioned a video of himself discussing the show.

Danica Patrick

The ex-racer posted on Instagram, "We were all so caught up in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together, and I didn't even take that many videos. Taylor Swift performed 44 songs, and it was the most incredible concert I've ever seen." "I'm a Swiftie for life."

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving, the Scream VI actress, was also in attendance on opening night in Glendale, Ariz.

Cara Delevingne

The model took her social media skills to the next level at The Eras Tour when she livestreamed the show on her Instagram account.

Ethan Hawke

When Hawke was seen talking to Selena Gomez at a tour stop in Arlington, Texas, it was the ultimate crossover.

Aaron Dessner

Aaron Dessner sat in on the first of Swift's three Tampa gigs before joining her on stage two nights in a row for the live debuts of two songs. They performed The Great War jointly on April 14. They even shared a unique moment at the piano on April 15 for Mad Woman.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel and his family appeared to have a great time hearing Swift perform live. He posted photographs from the concert and a video clip of his young kids dancing to Ready for It? In the caption of his post, Billy wrote, "Rockin' into our new era, thank you, Taylor Swift, we loved the show!"

Joseph Kahn

Joseph Kahn, the Grammy Award-winning director, cheerfully checked in through Instagram Stories from a VIP tent at the Eras Tour stop in Houston on April 21. "Regardless of our friendship, this is my honest opinion: Taylor Swift is putting on the show of a lifetime with the Eras Tour," he commented after the show. He added, “It's as huge, bold, and artistic as any of history's great pop stars. It is powered by her ideas and soul. It's wonderful and lovely." Swift collaborated with Kahn on several music videos, including Blank Space, Bad Blood, Wildest Dreams, Out of the Woods, Look What You Made Me Do, Ready for It?, End Game, and Delicate.

Matty Healy

Matty Healy was photographed at Swift's gig in Nashville on Friday (May 5), fueling speculation that the two musicians are dating.

During Swift's performance of Cardigan, fans noticed Swift speaking the same lyrics that Healy was caught saying before The 1975's performance of About You in Manila on May 3.

Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order star was spotted on the floor at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for The Eras Tour's May 6 show after sharing some photo memories with Swift from previous tours via an Instagram Story earlier in the day.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon gushed on Instagram and said, “Taylor Swift performed in front of 70,000 incredible fans. The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design... an incredible night of dancing, singing, and feeling so much JOY... thank you, Taylor Swift, and the entire ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight."

Witherspoon tweeted a clip from the show's Midnights era, in which Swift performs Bejeweled.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter burst into tears during Swift's May 12 concert at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The singer and actress shared a sad moment while watching the concert on her Instagram Story. "Don't HMU," Carpenter wrote in the video's caption.

Candice King

Candice King, former actress of The Vampire Diaries, was among the Swifties that attended the rain-delayed event in Nashville on May 7. The actress shared a carousel of photographs and videos on Instagram and wrote, "A four-hour weather delay (and every canned cocktail we brought in our to-go cooler... and maybe some of the canned cocktails our driver surprised us with) later, and the show went on! So much running, dancing, and even more singing, all in the warm spring midnight rain."

Blake Lively

Swift's longtime pal Blake Lively attended Swift's May 12 concert at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field with her daughters James, 8, and Inez, 6.

Swift delivered a touching shout-out to the two youngsters during her Red performance of All Too Well. Swift was seen leaving the stage with Lively and her children after the show. The cheerful vocalist was seen holding hands with James and waving to fans in a fan-captured video, while Lively carried Inez.

Lena Dunham

Swift's second night at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on May 13 was attended by the creator of the Girls TV series. Swift sang Fearless deep cut Forever & Always during the surprise song segment of her act in honor of Dunham's 37th birthday.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was surrounded by a large crowd as she was sighted entering the VIP tent at Philadelphia's concert on Sunday night (May 14). The actress engaged with fans, even attempting to take group selfies while remaining on her side of the barricade.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman arrived in Philadelphia on night three, leaving fans speculating if the couple was just there to see the show or if Urban, who was also seen snapping selfies with Swifties, would join Swift onstage for their vault single That's When.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were pictured together on May 26 at Swift's concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after sharing a passionate kiss at Coachella in April 2023.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

On May 26, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Hamilton creator was photographed in the VIP tent, posing with Molly Ringwald and Mariska Hargitay. Later, Miranda logged in from the show on Instagram, referencing one of Swift's Midnights songs.

Maren Morris

Morris also shared videos from Swift's May 26 concert at MetLife Stadium. She included videos of You Belong With Me and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Aaron Rodgers

On May 27, Aaron Rodgers had the time of his life at Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the pop superstar's performance of Style, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014, the New York Jets quarterback was observed dancing up a storm. Earlier in the show, the Super Bowl champion disclosed in an Instagram Story video that he was attending the sold-out show with Miles Teller and the actor's wife.

Miles and Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, were photographed at Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 27. The couple attended the sold-out gig with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fletcher

After Swift's May 28 performance at MetLife Stadium, Fletcher shared, "Singing Clean with a stadium full of people at the top of your lungs in New York while deep in your feelings hits differently. Taylor, thank you."

Paul Rudd

On May 28, fans spotted actor Paul Rudd at Swift's MetLife Stadium event in New Jersey. One fan photo shows him accepting a friendship bracelet, while another shows the number 13 he wrote on his palm for the occasion.

Bradley Cooper

Add Bradley Cooper to the list of celebrities who have attended one of Swift's star-studded New Jersey gigs. On May 28, a fan took the photograph below.

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore attended the final of three Eras Tour dates in East Rutherford.

Julia Roberts

After witnessing one of Swift's shows, the Oscar winner praised her on Instagram.

Flavor Flav

Swift's Eras Tour appearance at Detroit's Ford Field on June 9 was a blast for Flavor Flav. During the event, the Public Enemy co-founder shared his positive experience with fellow fans on social media. "THANKX to all my new friends. I love my fellow Swifties," the famed clock-wearing MC tweeted along with a video of himself dressed entirely in red.

David Harbour

At Swift's June 24 stop in Minneapolis, a fan got a pre-show photo with the Stranger Things star outside the VIP tent.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

Brown and her fiancé were seen in the VIP tent during Swift's gig in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday night (June 30).

Toni Collette

Swift was seen by the Hereditary actress in Cincinnati, and she raved about the event on Instagram.

Presley Cash, Taylor Lautner, and Joey King

Swift, who had just released her re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album, was joined onstage by actors Taylor Lautner, Joey King, and Presley Cash for the premiere of her action-packed I Can See You music video on July 7 in Kansas City.

Eddie Vedder

The Pearl Jam frontman was photographed with his family at Swift's Eras event in Seattle on Saturday night (July 22). Wife Jill shared an Instagram closeup of Eddie's collection of friendship bracelets, as well as many Instagram Stories from the performance, including one of their children snapping a selfie with Swift backstage and one of Eddie. The photo was captioned "best dad ever."

Gigi Hadid

On July 28, Gigi Hadid attended her bestie's concert at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The model shared photos from the Eras Tour show, which she attended with make-up artist Patrick Ta, on her Instagram Story.

Vanessa Bryant and Bianka Bryant

Swift performed at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 3rd, and Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka came to the front of the stage while her mother Vanessa looked on. The superstar then hugged the small girl and gave her a black hat from her show's Red Period.

Becca Tilley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Hayley Kiyoko, Molly Shannon, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family star shared a photo of the friendship bracelets he fashioned before the Aug. 3 show. "Justin told me I had to make these for tonight's @taylorswift #erastour."

Lupita Nyong'o, Brie Larson, and Sarah Paulson

The Marvel actress Brie Larson attended the concert with Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson at SoFi Stadium on August 3. Larson shared the Eras Tour opening countdown clock on her Instagram Story with a remark, "Before we lost our minds."

Tanya Rad

The author, who co-hosts On Air With Ryan Seacrest, went there with partner Roby on August 3.

Paul Stanley

The Kiss co-founder, Paul Stanley, was in attendance with his family at the August 4 event in Los Angeles.

Hunter Schafer and Max Greenfield

New Girl fame Greenfield and Schafer of Euphoria clicked a selfie together during Swift's The Eras Tour, which Greenfield published in a slideshow of concert photos the day after Swift's August 4 event in LA.

Kesha

Kesha appeared at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 4.

