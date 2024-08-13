‘That Would Be Must-See TV’: Matt Damon Wittily Says That Casey Affleck Should Be on The Bachelor

It would be quite entertaining to see Casey Affleck on The Bachelor someday, at least that's what both Matt Damon and Casey believe. The stars of The Instigators were asked which reality show they think the other would join if given the chance.

Damon and Affleck made an appearance on BuzzFeed UK, where they were posed with a variety of questions. One particular question caught attention, and the AIR star promptly responded, sharing a laugh with his co-star, "The Bachelor."

Affleck responded, “I've thought about it,” adding, “I thought, 'That would be really fun.' I swear – I gave it some real thought.”

Before stating that the guess by Damon was a good one, he said "If you went on there and just did it — fully committed to it, really did it, as well as you could.”

Damon said, “That would be must-see TV.” The A Ghost Story actor also expressed that he wanted to do it. The Jason Bourne actor later wrote on his whiteboard that he would like to see his costar in the survival show titled, Alone. On the other hand, Affleck wrote American Idol for Damon.

He clarified that back in the day, he had watched Damon do multiple talent shows and American Idol had got to be the choice.

While talking about seeing Affleck in Alone, Damon stated that it was his favorite show and he was wondering how long the Tower Heist star would last, if he would be able to get shelter and food and go for a little hunt.

Advertisement

Affleck answered that he would last “four days” if he was on the show. He agreed that it would be a “great show. I'll do that one.” Both stars recently graced the screens as their new Apple TV+ film, The Instigators released on August 2.

Over the years we have seen Damon, Casey, and his brother Ben Affleck work on multiple different ventures. Damon and Ben are set to reunite once again for a venture that would stream on Netflix.

As per Deadline, the project is titled RIP and it comes under the genre of crime thriller. The venture will be directed by Joe Carnahan. Affleck’s and Damon’s production company, Artist Equity will lead the production for the upcoming move. The details of the plot and its premise have not yet been revealed.

ALSO READ: What Would Minnie Driver Have Said To Her Younger Self After Going Through Matt Damon’s Heartbreak?