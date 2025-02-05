The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Tells Luna That He Is Poppy’s Father

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on February 4, 2025, brought interesting developments in its storyline. Poppy and Li meet and converse at Il Giardino, where Poppy reflects on the lies she told Finn about Luna’s paternity.

When Li arrives, she tells Poppy that she came as soon as she could and expresses surprise that Poppy reached out to her. Li candidly admits that she was wrong in her accusations and hopes for Poppy’s forgiveness.

When Li asks why Poppy wanted to see her, Poppy reveals that Luna is missing. She explains what happened at the jail. Li offers her help, but Poppy insists that it wouldn't be useful.

Poppy then receives a call from Finn, who asks her to visit him soon. Making an excuse, she prepares to leave. Before she departs, Li once again expresses how sorry she is for the false allegations.

Meanwhile, at the CEO’s office, an encounter unfolds between Carter and Daphne. Carter confesses that he has been struggling to concentrate. Daphne puts her arm around him, teasing that her scent might be overwhelming and causing his distraction.

During their conversation, Carter asks Daphne which fragrance they should launch first. In a seductive manner, she pulls two perfume bottles from her purse, sprays each side of her neck, and tells him, “Choose.”

Carter leans in to smell each side of Daphne’s neck, exchanging intense gazes with her in between. As he pulls her closer and leans toward her neck, Hope walks in and catches them. She demands to know what is going on. Carter quickly explains that he was simply trying to decide which fragrance to launch first.

Meanwhile, Finn decides to take another test and sees the results once again. When Poppy visits Finn, she tells him she needs to say something before he speaks. She begs him to stop asking questions and insists that she doesn’t want people to know what happened that night.

Finn then pulls out the paternity test results. Poppy reacts, saying, “A paternity test? I already told you—there is no way that Luna is your daughter.” She pleads with him to drop it.

However, Finn, in a direct and unfiltered manner, reminds her that she promised to be truthful and that he had trusted her. He then delivers the shocking revelation: “And I never did—until you lied to me. Luna isn’t my cousin. She’s my daughter. I’m… the father.”