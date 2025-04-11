THIS Beloved The Bold and the Beautiful Star Announces Return to Soap After 3 Years; Find Out Who It Is

The Bold & the Beautiful fans rejoice! Jack Wagner is coming back to the series after decades of break. The highly acclaimed actor will appear in the series playing his beloved role of Nick Marone. This happens to be the actor’s first time on the show since the time he was last seen in 2022.

The news comes as Jack Wagner was seen returned to the set of the soap, as per Deadline. The actor’s presence was noticed on Thursday, April 10 in Los Angeles, where he was spotted working on his story arc. As per the outlet, the actor from When Calls the Heart will be seen in the episode that will be reportedly aired on June 13.

For those who do not know, Jack Wagner has previously appeared in over 1,000 episodes in the past 22 years. He was associated with the soap for around nine years and left The Bold & The Beautiful in the year 2012. He then made a grand return in 2022 during the show’s 35th anniversary.

As per Just Read, Jack Wagner’s character Nick would be seen making a dramatic return, which will even involve his former flame Brooke Logan—a character who is portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang.

Logan “finds herself at a crossroads: After a series of tumultuous events in her ongoing relationship with Ridge Forrester,” played by Thorsten Kaye. In the upcoming episodes, Brooke Logan will be shown to be feeling defeated and lost while grappling with heartbreak and the painful realization about her relationship, which may be broken to such an extent that it cannot be repaired.

“As she struggles with her emotions, Nick’s unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface. His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke a sense of comfort and stability that she desperately needs,” the logline reads as per Just Read.

Jack Wagner is currently working on Hallmark Channel’s hit series. When Calls the Heart was recently renewed for season 13.

