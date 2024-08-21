The Piano Lesson Adaptation Starring Samuel L. Jackson Set for November 2024 Release

Nearly a decade after his Oscar-nominated role in Fences, Denzel Washington is circling back to the legendary August Wilson. This time, the actor will serve as a producer on a new film adaptation of Wilson's revered play, The Piano Lesson. Helmed by Washington's son, Malcolm Washington, it's a star-stuffed take, including many who appeared in last year's Broadway revival of the play: Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington.

Set in Pittsburgh in 1936, mere months following the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson tells the story of the Charles family in the home of Doaker Charles. The piano, an ornately carved family heirloom adorned with representations of the Charles' slave-era history, is now the family's central focus.

There has always been something more personal in the relationship between Denzel Washington and the work of Wilson. There was not only the film version of Fences in 2016 that he acted in and directed, but he had also produced Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He had been determined to get Wilson's work onto the screen ever since. Washington told Chaz Ebert in testimony from the American Black Film Festival in Miami: "The estate of August Wilson came to me and said, 'We would like to put August Wilson's plays in your hands for you to produce and direct for film.' I said, 'I'm just the guy for the job.' We've done three good ones so far."

What a star cast there is in the pipeline: Honorary Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington of BlacKkKlansman and Tenet fame, both repeating their 2022 Broadway revival performances, with Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins each lending high-octane talent to the compelling narrative.

Also amplifying the film's allure will be Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Erykah Badu, who will make a special musical cameo that further brings to life this rich cultural tapestry.

While Denzel Washington was actively engaged in making The Piano Lesson, he gave the directorial responsibility to his son Malcolm Washington. In a speech at the ABFF regarding his son's capabilities, he said, "After about two weeks [on set], I went home. I was like, there's really nothing for me to do here, I'm just in the way. I I'm not saying this because he's my son but he's very talented."

In typical Washington fashion, Denzel credits both Malcolm and John David's talent to their mom, Pauletta Washington. As self-effacing as can be expected, he says, "They all got it from their mother's side. As long as I've known her, she's been a movie buff. She got those kids to watch movies."

The Piano Lesson will debut on Netflix starting November 22 this year, and it looks to be an exciting portrayal of how far a family will go fighting for their inheritance while staying a step ahead of the mishaps of the day. It will premiere this year on the prestigious carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival.

