The White Lotus Season 3's Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Saxon and Lochlan's Incest Scene: ‘Hitting Way Harder…’

The White Lotus Season 3’s incest scene between Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon and Sam Nivola’s Lochlan threw viewers off. So much so that the scene garnered significant backlash. In an interview with Variety, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the infamous scene from the HBO show’s third season.

The reporter asked why the incestuous scene received more backlash compared to Game of Thrones, which romanticized a brother and sister-relationship. “Well, we have to remember Game of Thrones was a totally different world,” the actor said.

He explained that an incestuous relationship in a period drama is still acceptable, but not so much in the present scenario. “This is hitting way harder because it’s current,” he added. Schwarzenegger suspected that the backlash could be because the incest involves two brothers exploring the same s*x dynamic.

However, he admitted that it’s the essence of a show like The White Lotus. “I think it’s just the current state of what the show is,” he added. Speaking to the outlet, the actor also shared insights on his character, Saxon’s relationship with Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood.

The duo forms an unlikely bond towards the end of the season. But Chelsea is convinced that Rick–– her much older boyfriend–– is her soulmate. In a scene, Saxon watches Chelsea and Rick (Walton Goggins) reunite on a beach and is visibly heartbroken.

Schwarzenegger explained that moment in one simple word–– longing. “She’s really in love, and Saxon doesn’t understand that,” the actor said. He often scoffed and laughed at these romantic cliches, but watching Chelsea run off into the sunset and Rick’s arms got him reevaluating his beliefs.

“He thinks, ‘Wow. Maybe this is what I want,’ ” Schwarzenegger added. HBO’s critically acclaimed series revolves around “the exploits of various guests and employees of a luxury resort over the span of a week,” as per the official synopsis.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Max.