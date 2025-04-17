The White Lotus Season 4 to Bring Back Jennifer Coolidge’s Character for Murder Mystery Showdown? Fan Guesses Alleged Plot

The White Lotus season 3 was on HBO the past week, but eagle-eyed fans picked up on a major hint about the show returning for a new season. While the makers have not yet confirmed anything about the sets, cast, or storyline, the viewers are convinced that Mike White might be catering to different ideas about the upcoming bunch of episodes.

In the concluding episodes of the past season, one of the scenes included Belinda investigating the death of Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya McQuoid. As Belinda opens a Google article, the opening reads, "Update: Tanya McQuoid project in early development. The life and mysterious death of Tanya McQuoid has found new life. The rights have been purchased by a private producing company, and even though the investigation is still ongoing, Hollywood…"

Based on the statements, the fans believe it was the creator's way to drop hints about the new season, which could potentially revolve around the character from the previous seasons.

One of the fans took to social media and explained their theory as to how the particular scene could be linked to the new batch of episodes. They revealed, "Possible hint at season 4? When Belinda was researching Tanya and Greg in Episode 4 of Season 3, there's a headline that a film/TV project is in the works that's based on the life and mysterious death of Tanya."

They added, "Since all the seasons so far have Tanya as a general connection, albeit small or large, maybe one of the story lines for Season 4 is that a production company is filming her story at a White Lotus resort."

Others also joined the thread and added their assumptions for the coming season. Getting into the details of the article Belinda read on her laptop, one of the netizens shared, "You may be on to something;' 'Check the dates on each headline as well. All are 2022 except for the circled one which is 2024'; 'Amazing….the investigations going on!! Love it."

The third user thought, "On the official podcast, Mike White talked about his interest in the art world. I don't remember if he mentioned the Venice or Cannes film festivals outright but I could see the Tanya biopic being premiered there. It would be fun to see the dynamics of art v. commerce playing out with cast, crew, publicists, etc., all staying at the local White Lotus."

All the episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are available to stream on HBO.

