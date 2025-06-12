The Young and the Restless Recap, June 11 Episode: Billy Plans Ambush on Victor and Chelsea Offers Deal

On the June 11 episode of The Young and the Restless, the tension grew around the upcoming trip to Nice, France. Sally and Billy discussed what to expect from the Dumas event, debating whether it’s just a business opportunity or a setup for something bigger. Meanwhile, Chelsea tried to find a way to stop Victor from targeting Billy, even if it means striking a deal with him herself.

Billy and Sally worry about Dumas’ intentions

At the Club bar, Billy and Sally packed for their business trip to Nice, but Sally couldn’t shake the feeling that something bigger was brewing. Billy believed Aristotle Dumas might finally be revealing his identity and that this could be used as leverage. He hinted that the real goal is to ambush Victor Newman, with Jack and the Winters also invited.

Sally shared her concern over the risk of walking into a trap, especially if Dumas is using them to get to Victor. Billy brushed off her fears but agreed they would leave if things got out of hand. Sally also feared Phyllis might cause drama at the party, but Billy reassured her they would steer clear.

Still, Sally asked for a promise that if it becomes chaotic, they will walk away. Billy agreed, but it was clear he was still excited about the confrontation ahead.

Chelsea seeks Nikki’s advice and faces Victor

Elsewhere, Chelsea met Nikki at Society to discuss troubles at Newman Media. She admitted that Victor has been pressuring Adam to publish negative stories about Billy, something she’s not comfortable with. Chelsea said Adam is trying to avoid conflict, but Victor isn’t backing off.

Nikki told Chelsea she admires her efforts but warned her not to challenge Victor directly. Instead, Nikki advised offering Victor something valuable in exchange, something he wants more than revenge on Billy. Chelsea later decided to make that offer, saying she had discovered who Dumas really is.

At Newman Media, Victor told Adam to run a damaging story about Billy as part of his ongoing strategy. Adam hesitated, trying to shift the focus toward more positive content about Nikki, but Victor was firm. Adam agreed to follow orders, though his heart clearly wasn’t in it.

Later, Chelsea overheard Victor’s demand and told Adam she planned to make a deal with his father to protect Billy. Adam was frustrated and questioned her motives. Chelsea insisted she was just trying to do what’s right, for Adam, for Billy, and their children.

