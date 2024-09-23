'This Isn't A Person That...': Donald Trump Lashes Out On Oprah Winfrey Over Kamala Harris Interview

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and gun violence.

Donald Trump, in his classic fashion of blasting people who aren't supporting him, has added a new person to the list, and that is none other than Oprah Winfrey. The ex-president called her out as she hosted a livestream event with his opponent Kamala Harris earlier this week.

According to Newsweek, the event, termed United For America, discussed important issues including cutting costs for the middle class, restoring abortion rights, and also about the gun violence issue in America. They also focused on voter registration. Influential celebrities, including Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez, also reportedly participated in the event.

On Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and spoke against The Oprah Winfrey Show host over this event. He wrote that a long time ago, The Color Purple actress asked him to do her “last Network Television show.”

He added that it was the last week of the show and it was a huge deal and he was honored with his family to do it. Trump further wrote, “When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total incompetence, America, I couldn't help but think this isn't the real Oprah, this isn't a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the World, pouring into our Country."

Advertisement

However, another influential celebrity who has shown her support to Harris, Taylor Swift also came under his radar after she shared an Instagram post declaring her support for the Vice President and Tim Walz’s campaign.

While talking about the songstress, he told Fox and Friends on September 11 about not being a fan of her and mentioned her being a liberal individual. Trump added that she appears to have always supported Democrats and said that Swift would be paying a price for that “in the marketplace.”

However, the singer sharing her post comes after her altered images with AI were posted on Truth Social falsely declaring her support for Trump. In the Instagram post supporting Harris, the Wildest Dreams star mentioned her fears surrounding artificial intelligence and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Joe Hooten? All We Know About Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx's Husband Amid Their Wedding