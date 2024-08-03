Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Revealed How He Felt About Wife Blake Lively Unfollowing Him On IG

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are recognized for their hilarious pranks on social media. Lively once shocked her fans by deleting her Instagram posts and unfollowing Reynolds. The response from the Deadpool actor was just perfect.

Reynolds, who has been married to Lively for six years now, tackled the Instagram diss during an interview with Smallzy’s Surgery. The host referred to Lively removing him as a friend, prompting Reynolds to say that she had indeed done so.

“Absolutely,” he said, laughing before adding that getting kicked out of his house in such a manner is terrible. “It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

When the host pointed out that their daughters James and Inez were too young to understand what was happening, Reynolds jokingly agreed saying: “That’s true, yeah. ‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram.’ My child would just fart and walk away.”

On May 1st , all of Lively’s previous posts were taken down from her IG page and she also unfollowed everyone including people she knew personally.

At the time, her bio read ‘What happened to Emily…’ This was an advertisement for her upcoming movie alongside Anna Kendrick about a woman who disappeared mysteriously. The next day she posted a film trailer with hand waving emoji plus captions telling us to turn up the volume.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are well-known for their playful online antics. They often share pictures on social media, only to crop each other out and humorously troll themselves. One memorable instance featured a photo of Blake with braided hair, accompanied by Reynolds’ witty comment: “I was so happy back then.”

Their lighthearted teasing stands out in a world where celebrity relationships can often seem serious and dramatic. Reynolds and Lively’s humorous approach not only brings joy to their fans but also makes them one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

